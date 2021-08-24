Burlington man escapes vehicle submerged in Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Burlington man escaped serious injury Tuesday after he was rescued from the Charles River when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Cambridge.

Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News they were alerted of the crash in the area of Memorial Drive and Western Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the crash involved a 2018 Ford F-350 being driven by a 29-year-old Lynn man and a 2013 Subaru Outback being driven by a 40-year-old Burlington man.

The Burlington man, who was identified as Ronaldo Kamers, was able to escape from the submerged car by forcing his way out of the car. He was rescued from the river by a passing boater. He was released from the hospital Tuesday and is back home recovering.

His daughter, Thalita Francischetti, said he described the incident like being in a movie. She added that once they got to the hospital to see him, they knew he was going to be okay. His family said they are relieved that the incident had the ending it did.

“He said he thought he was in a movie because this doesn’t happen every day. He said the water came in very quick and he had to hold his breath and figure out a way to go out and the airbags went off so he couldn’t get out the door,” Francischetti said.

Ronaldo Kamer

He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be evaluated.

Cambridge Fire crews said the victim was lucky because there were boaters nearby when he went in. John Lindberg was on the safety boat for the rowers at Union Boat Club.

“Fortunately, by the time I got here about a minute or two later, the person was emerging from the car, so it was good news,” Lindberg said.

Kamers’ children are thankful Lindberg and the others were there.

“Thank you so much, thank you for helping be there for him because it is probably very scary to be in a situation like this,” Francischetti said.

“Thank you, thank you so much,” Kamers said.

State Police said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was summonsed for failure to stop/yield to oncoming traffic as well as for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

