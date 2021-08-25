Serena Williams Withdraws From U.S. Open

Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams announced on Wednesday that she is withdrawing from this year’s event due to a torn hamstring. “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” she wrote on Instagram. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play—I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.