Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ames, IA

Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside an Ames apartment last week. Police say in a news release that the body of 32-year-old Maria Hanian, of Des Moines, was found Thursday evening by officers sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of a person there. Police have not said how she died, but ruled her death a homicide. Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Oscar Chavez with first-degree murder in Hanian’s death. Chavez was arrested late Thursday night near Auburn, when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation in Sac County.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Auburn, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy