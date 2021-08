Like most parents, Rebecca Genest is anticipating the start of another school year in the age of COVID with a mixture of anxiety and hope. Unlike most, Genest is taking somewhat drastic steps to ensure her children’s education will be as free as possible from fears and disruptions. Next week, she will drive her three children 15 hours due north from her home near Ottawa to live for a year in the isolated town of Radisson, population 500, in the James Bay region of Quebec. She has been employed since 2007 at the Auberge Radisson, a three-star hotel, but for the last five years has worked remotely from her home in Buckingham, in the hard-hit Gatineau region.