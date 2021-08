The cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu) takes IGN's Rings Quiz. Rings of all shapes and sizes and symbolism have been featured throughout movies, TV shows, comics, video games, music, and sports, and we challenged the cast to see just how well they know pop culture. Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.