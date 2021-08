The final round of MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes winners have been announced by the state of Michigan for getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Among the final winners of $50,000 is a Paw Paw man, Caleb Nielsen. He has an associate’s degree in science and used to be enrolled at Western Michigan University to become a mechanical engineer. However, the commute to and from Kalamazoo became problematic, so he left WMU. Nielsen plans to pay off his student debt and begin again.