(WTNH) – It’s a nice day to go for a walk or a bike ride, and a new law is now in effect that is designed to make the streets safer for pedestrians and bikers. Everybody knows you are supposed to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, but under the old state law, you had to actually step off the curb and into traffic to get cars to stop. That has changed, and it is one of many things that have changed under a new law called vision zero.