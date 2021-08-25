Cancel
Agriculture

State officials ask you to check your trees for invasive insects

By Life
Islands' Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is re-published as it was originally displayed on the WA Invasive Species Council Website on July 29, 2021. Are invasive species hiding in your trees? State officials ask you to check trees, lights, outdoor equipment and standing water in your yard for harmful bugs as part of National Tree Check Month in August.

