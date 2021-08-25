Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nats take the good and the bad from inexperienced relievers

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nationals’ 5-1 victory Tuesday night in Miami was never seriously in doubt, but there was perhaps one moment late when it appeared things might tighten up. With two outs and two on in the seventh, rookie reliever Andres Machado had to face Marlins leadoff hitter Miguel Rojas. As any...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Ryne Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#Marlins#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Clay, Murphy added to bullpen; Klobosits, Rodriguez dropped

Two days after adding two fresh arms to their bullpen, the Nationals added two more, continuing an ongoing attempt to find the right combination of youthful relievers to get them through the remainder of the season. Today’s additions: Sam Clay and Patrick Murphy, each promoted from Triple-A Rochester. They replace...
MLBmasnsports.com

Injured again, Rainey running out of time to return in 2021

Tanner Rainey should be a part of the Nationals bullpen during these final two months of a season that began with October hopes but is ending in full-scale evaluation mode. As Mike Rizzo and Davey Martinez gauge what they now have in a relief corps filled with inexperienced arms, Rainey’s absence is all too noticeable.
MLBmasnsports.com

Martinez on Robles’ return and weekend rotation plans

Victor Robles returned to the Nationals lineup for tonight’s finale of a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins, playing center field and batting leadoff. It’s the first start since Aug. 20 for Robles, who ceded center field to newcomer Lane Thomas in the interim. Robles had battled an illness...
MLBmasnsports.com

Marlins reel in Corbin in 7-5 Nationals loss (updated)

After each of his 24 previous starts this season, Patrick Corbin has plopped himself down in front of a laptop in the Nationals Zoom room and patiently tried to explain what did - or more likely didn’t - work in each outing. But time is running out for the veteran...
MLBmasnsports.com

Bullpen can’t finish the job this time, Nats lose 5-3

Having already used up four young relievers to win Friday’s game by the slimmest of margins, Nationals manager Davey Martinez turned to another group tonight after getting a solid start from Sean Nolin, hoping these bullpen arms could likewise protect a one-run lead against the Mets. That proved too tall...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Juan Soto taking three straight called strikes; Kyle McGowin & his slider + more...

“I want to go back and look if he ever took three straight strikes before, because I can’t remember that [ever happening].”. “Me neither,” Davey Martinez said. The conversation in his pregame Zoom call on Saturday was about Juan Soto’s backwards K in an eighth inning at bat against New York Mets’ reliever Jeurys Familia on Friday night that began with the Washington Nationals’ 22-year-old slugger taking a splitter, slider, and sinker that weren’t all that close, to get up 3-0, before the hard-throwing right-hander came back with a sinker, a splitter, and a four-seam fastball, at 96.8, 93.5, and 98.6 MPH, respectively, all three of them called strikes on Soto, the first two on the outside edge, and strike three low in the zone but a strike on Gameday’s pitch tracker.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals announce Ruiz will be promoted to majors on Monday

The Nationals aren’t waiting to get a look at promising young catcher Keibert Ruiz, who will be promoted from Triple-A Rochester for Monday night’s opener of a three-game home series against the Phillies, the club announced this morning. “He’s playing really well down there,” manager Davey Martinez said in his...
MLBThe Good Phight

The good, the bad, and the funny: Phillies base running edition

“The good, the bad, and the funny” is a series designed to take a closer look at the state of the Philadelphia Phillies, one aspect at a time. Up next? Base running. Overall, the Phillies have been quite good at base running this season. They rank third in the National League in stolen bases (63) behind the Padres (94) and the Marlins (82). They rank second in stolen base success rate (80%) behind only the Giants (84%).
MLBMLB

Lauer, five relievers stifle Bucs to take series

PITTSBURGH -- After their offensive explosion in Chicago, the Brewers were hoping to continue that momentum through their longest road trip of the season. While it wasn’t double-digit domination, the Brewers held on in Sunday’s finale, 2-1, taking the series from the Pirates. Each game of the three-game series at...
MLBDodger Insider

Espino gets the start, Nats look to take one from the Braves

LHP Drew Smyly (8–3, 4.41) | RHP Paolo Espino (3–3, 3.74) Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Game #118 / Home #62. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. ROSTER MOVE. The Washington Nationals recalled outfielder Lane...
MLBwhee.net

Nats take on Blue Jays Tuesday

The Braves swept the series with a 6-5 win over the Nats Sunday. Washington falls to 50-68 on the season. The win pushes the Braves into first-place in the National League East and the Nats into last place, 12 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 1 out of their last 10 games. The Nats are off today and play at home against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Checking in on the Prospects from the Nats trade deadline deals!

The Nationals had the most active Trade Deadline in team history leading up to 5 pm on July 30. In all, eight Nats players were traded and we detail the 12 players the team received back. Some fans knew the trades were coming and inevitable, yet when it happened they were angry seeing beloved players traded away.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros place Jason Castro on IL, recall Garrett Stubbs

The Astros have placed catcher Jason Castro on the injured list with a knee injury, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Fellow catcher Garrett Stubbs has been recalled to take his place. Signed to a two-year, $7M deal in the offseason, Castro has been serving as the club’s backup catcher, behind...
NFLNBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan saw “some good and some bad” from Trey Lance

San Francisco rookie quarterback Trey Lance threw for an outstanding 80-yard touchdown on his second preseason pass. But the rest of the game wasn’t quite as spectacular. On Lance’s other 13 passes, he completed just four of them, for 48 yards and no touchdowns. He also struggled to avoid the pass rush and got sacked four times. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged afterward that Lance has plenty of work to do.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals recall Sam Clay and Patrick Murphy

The Washington Nationals made the following roster moves on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcements. · Recalled left-handed pitcher Sam Clay and right-handed pitcher Patrick Murphy from Triple-A Rochester. · Optioned right-handed pitcher Gabe Klobosits to Triple-A Rochester. · Designated right-handed pitcher...
MLBWashington Post

Nats reliever Ryne Harper wants to be so predictable that he becomes hard to predict

When Ryne Harper gives up a home run, it looks different from when almost any other pitcher does. On Wednesday, for example, Corey Dickerson whacked a 70-mph curveball that, from afar, appeared fit for a beer league. A batter later, Marcus Semien lined a high 77-mph slider over the left field wall. The damage unfolds in slow motion. It can feel unbelievable that, before the result, Harper planned to throw to that spot at that slow speed.
MLBmasnsports.com

Leftovers for breakfast

The routine nature of a walk increases in visibility and importance when it involves the Orioles, who went through another stretch where a free pass seemed too costly. Their batters didn’t walk in the first two games of the Braves series and totaled one over four nights. Ryan Mountcastle ran the count full in the first inning yesterday and laid off 94 mph sinker out of the strike zone - dropping his bat, trotting to first base and achieving something that shouldn’t be celebrated.
MLBmasnsports.com

Davey Martinez on roster moves before Marlins series

The Nationals called up Patrick Murphy and Sam Clay from Triple-A Rochester, optioned Gabe Klobosits to Rochester and DFA'd Jefry Rodriguez. Javy Guerra also cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy