Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Libertyville, IL

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes New Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician

By Illinois Bone, Joint Institute
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, is excited to welcome Ryan Jacobs, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician with subspecialty training in non-surgical musculoskeletal care, medical management of pain, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including minimally invasive surgical treatment of chronic pain. Dr. Jacobs will practice out of IBJI's Gurnee, Lake Bluff, and Libertyville clinic locations.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
112K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gurnee, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Libertyville, IL
City
Lake Bluff, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Fractures#Md#Ibji#Pain Medicine News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
NutritionPosted by
Daily Herald

Get nutrients from food, not supplements

Hello again, readers, and welcome to the continuation of this month's letters column. Our volume of mail keeps growing, so we'll be adding extra letters columns as needed. • A reader asked about dietary supplements. "My doctor recently told me to stop taking probiotics and fish oil," he wrote. "But my wife and I have been taking them for many years. What say you?" Probiotics and fish oil are among the most popular supplements. Our own preference is that these nutrients be obtained through food-based sources. Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, kombucha and miso all contain beneficial strains of bacteria. They're also less costly than supplements. The same goes for fish oil. It's better -- and more delicious -- to get your omega-3s by eating fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring and black cod. If you're buying a probiotic, please choose those with as many diverse strains as possible. But our firm belief is that a pill cannot replace a balanced, healthy diet.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Orchids of Illinois

Lake-to-Prairie chapter of Wild Ones, in cooperation with Fremont Public Library, is hosting an online program on orchids from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Kathleen Garness, a scientific illustrator, will conduct a virtual tour of native orchids and discuss their habitats, care and preservation. Garness is a monitor for Plants of Concern, the Chicago Botanic Garden's rare plant program. Illinois is home to more than 50 species of native orchids. Most are rare and many are listed as threatened or endangered. Registration is required at https://www.fremontlibrary.org/event/5405158.

Comments / 0

Community Policy