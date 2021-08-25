Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes New Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, is excited to welcome Ryan Jacobs, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician with subspecialty training in non-surgical musculoskeletal care, medical management of pain, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including minimally invasive surgical treatment of chronic pain. Dr. Jacobs will practice out of IBJI's Gurnee, Lake Bluff, and Libertyville clinic locations.www.dailyherald.com
