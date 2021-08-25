Cancel
Agriculture

CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021

 4 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) and their Mexico marketing and sales partner, Rancho Nexo are excited to announce that we have become a member of AMHPAC (Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida) which is Mexico's largest protected agriculture association and will be exhibiting at AMHPAC's ANNUAL CONGRESS to be held in Los Cabos, Mexico September 1st to 3rd, 2021.

