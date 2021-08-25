CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - La Compagnie, the 100% smart business class airline, has appointed Discover the World as their trade partner in charge of sales for its US and Italian market. Aiden Walsh head of Airline Development commented “We are delighted to be appointed to support a renewed focus in trade sales for the USA market and the launch of the new route of Milan. Our team is well placed to support the rebound in transatlantic travel, and we look forward to elevating the La Compagnie brand with trade partners. The product is fantastic. I have first-hand experience of the airline, the team and the philosophy. La Compagnie and Discover the World are well aligned, and we can’t wait to get started.”