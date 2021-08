In an upset, Dick Vermeil on Tuesday was chosen as the coaching candidate for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022. The former Eagles', Rams' and Chiefs' head coach was one of seven candidates in a coaches’ category that was created this year, but he was not the favorite. Former Detroit and Pittsburgh head coach Buddy Parker was. But Parker – who won two NFL titles and built a team that won a third -- didn’t win the day, reportedly finishing second to Vermeil.