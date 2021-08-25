Cancel
Judge For Scarlett Johansson / Disney Case Removes Himself Over Conflict of Interest

By Kambrea Pratt
piratesandprincesses.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the legal drama between Scarlett Johannson and Disney has gotten even more interesting. In late July the MCU actress filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company for breach of contract over the split release of ‘Black Widow’ to theaters and Disney+. Disney fired back and then filed with the courts to push the suit to arbitration, which would allow them to keep it more confidential and away from the prying eyes of the media and public.

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit May Be Losing Its Judge

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Walt Disney Studios has already been a heated topic with both sides going back and forth at each other in the press. It makes one wonder just will happen when this all actually gets in front of a judge. However, that may now take a bit longer than anticipated, as the judge on the case has now offered to recuse himself from the case due to a potential conflict of interest.

