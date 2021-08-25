Judge For Scarlett Johansson / Disney Case Removes Himself Over Conflict of Interest
It appears the legal drama between Scarlett Johannson and Disney has gotten even more interesting. In late July the MCU actress filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company for breach of contract over the split release of ‘Black Widow’ to theaters and Disney+. Disney fired back and then filed with the courts to push the suit to arbitration, which would allow them to keep it more confidential and away from the prying eyes of the media and public.www.piratesandprincesses.net
Comments / 1