Northampton-based Winning Writers announce winners of 20th Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

By Will Katcher, masslive.com
 4 days ago

Winning Writers, a Northampton company providing online resources to poets and writers, announced the winners of its 20th Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest. Anonymous U.S.-based writer Koss took the top prize out of more than 5,600 participants with her poem “My Therapist Sez” — “a riotous tour through sessions with boundary-challenged therapists,” Winning Writers said in announcing her win.

