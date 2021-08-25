Northampton-based Winning Writers announce winners of 20th Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you have shared with us this summer for our weekly Photo Friday Contest. We have loved seeing the happy smiling faces of friends and families enjoying their vacation in Ocean City Md. This week is our last contest for the summer, but you have not disappointed, as this selection of the photos you sent us shows. They show friends and family enjoying sunrises and sunsets, jumping for joy on the beach, enjoying the Boardwalk and the rides, swimming, boogie boarding, eating, sleeping, taking in the views, and generally refueling and soaking up the atmosphere of a well deserved visit to our great resort. We know many of you save all year to be able to enjoy and annual trip to Ocean City, and we appreciate each and every one of you who visit us. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Kari Brockmeyer for this great patriotic picture of cousins enjoying their time at the beach together. Congratulations Kari! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and look out for our Photo Friday Contest in summer 2022!