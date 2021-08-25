Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Next-Gen Digital Experience Platform WEVO Announces 259% Growth in H1 2021

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Company's record growth demonstrates accelerated demand by top global brands for UX validation technology. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WEVO, the user experience platform for rapid validation of digital customer experiences, today reported record sales for the first half of 2021. WEVO has grown 259% in sales year-over-year in H1, which has been fueled by the usage of WEVO Journeys.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Digital Marketing#User Research#Customer Experience#Ux#Ma Accesswire#Wevo Journeys#Co Founder Ceo#Cmo#Wevo Conversion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Product Hunt Hosts Swordfish AI's Cell Phone and Email Finder Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Product Hunt is hosting the Swordfish AI official product launch for its cell phone number and email address finding platform on Monday August 30th, 2021. Product Hunt is known in the tech industry for launching some of the most widely used productivity tech tools on the market. The Swordfish AI platform helps sales, business development, and recruiting professionals accelerate finding their next prospects or candidates by providing access to direct contact information such as cell phone numbers, personal and business emails, social profiles and more.
EconomyWestport News

5 of the Easiest Ways to Make Data an Integral Part of Your Business' Digital Marketing

“What gets measured gets managed” is an old saying that’s stuck around for one reason — it’s true. Data is essential to every digital marketer. Gone are the days of putting up a billboard and hoping for customers. Now we can measure to a degree our ancestors would have never dreamed of. And that measurement allows us to create more targeted campaigns and know whether or not they worked.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Ship Management Software Market Still Has Room To Grow | Nozzle, Mespas, SHIPMATE

A new research study on Global Ship Management Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Ship Management Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Ship Management Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are MAROZ Maritime, Nozzle, Mespas, SHIPMATE, IDEA SBA, Dassault Systèmes (IQMS), Fleett, DNV GL, Mastex Software & SpecTec.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Digital Out of Home Media Owners Using Epicenter Experience’s The People Platform Will Deliver Brand Advertisers a Quantifiable Link Between In-Location Consumer Behavior and U.S. Consumer Spending in Q1 2022

The combination of consumer data from in-location digital screens, mobile devices, and location services creates an unparalleled offering that gives brands a street-level value of consumer spending nationally. Epicenter Experience™ announces that the Digital Out of Home clients who have committed to The People Platform™ will be able to show...
Technologypymnts.com

Next-Gen Digital Payments

Turning Receivables Into Integrated Payments Solutions Boosts Supplier Relationships. Supporting an array of payment options to meet the varied needs of business partners is not without its challenges. In the Next-Gen Digital Payments Report, a PYMNTS and Transcard collaboration, BNY Mellon’s Carl Slabicki discusses how modernizing receivables and integrating emerging payment methods can lead to better vendor relationships.
JobsAxios

Digital Product Manager – User Experience

Barings’ is seeking a product manager to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on User Experience. The mission of this team is to build and enhance business capabilities through digital means by partnering with business units and technology teams to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain.
Businessmartechseries.com

NP Digital Announces Collin Cornwell as VP of Growth Marketing

Seasoned Business Leader to Optimize Growth Momentum for the Agency. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced that Collin Cornwell has joined the agency as its Vice President of Growth Marketing. Cornwell leverages his extensive background in business leadership, digital strategies and data to optimize growth momentum for the agency.
RetailTrendHunter.com

Cost-Efficient Digital Payment Platforms

JP Morgan, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, has announced the launch of a real-time payments platform called 'Request for Pay.' The company intends for the new platform to assist with handling global digital payments, providing it a competitive edge within the crowded investment bank space. The new...
Technologymartechseries.com

Contactless Digital Identity AI Platform Vouched Announces $4.5M Financing Round

Vouched, the developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification services, announced it has closed a $4.5M funding round. The financing, led by leading digital tech entrepreneur Darrell Cavens, alongside strategic investments from both banking and legal services firms, accelerates the dynamic growth of the business. Marketing Technology News: Introducing SpotMe...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
TechnologyCMSWire

What Marketers Need for the Digital Experience Platforms Multivendor Reality

Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) are challenging to deploy and operate. Customers recognize the reality of the multivendor, multi-product stack on the path to create digital customer experiences, leaving vendors focused on modernizing their tech stacks and simplifying how their parts interoperate. Customers are mostly satisfied with services but less so the products themselves.
Technologythefastmode.com

DOCOMO Digital Powers Optus’s Next-gen Smart Subscription Platform

DOCOMO Digital, the world’s preeminent mobile commerce enabler, has co-developed a next-generation smart subscription management and bundling suite for Optus, one of Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology companies. Optus SubHub, is a subscription management service designed to be a one-stop shop for consumers to seamlessly manage their 3rd-party OTT subscriptions...
Economybiometricupdate.com

Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience

Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience is a 2-day networking event which will be hosted on 1st and 2nd December 2021 Hilton London Canary Wharf at London, United Kingdom. This unique industry forum, composed of high profile delegates who are the key decision makers from around the globe, aims to discuss the challenges and explore best-practices to optimize the digital on-boarding, customer experience and identity management processes.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Experience Oxfordshire and The Evergreen Agency announce free Digital Skills Programme for Visitor Economy Businesses

Experience Oxfordshire, the Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Oxfordshire, announce the launch of a free digital skills programme for their partners in collaboration with their Ambassador Partner, The Evergreen Agency. The pandemic has hit businesses across the visitor economy extremely hard and with many businesses needing to pivot their offer...
InternetTrendHunter.com

Digital Break Room Platforms

The mass migration towards working from home has left many professionals missing the daily social interactions they would have in the workplace, so the 'Virtual Break Room' platform is intended to be a spot for non-essential topics to be freely discussed. The platform is a digital space where remote teams...
Financial Reportscasinobeats.com

Better Collective lauds key media partnerships for H1 growth

Better Collective has highlighted its expansion across the US as well as its key breakthroughs in media partnerships as two key drivers of growth, as revealed in its H1 results. Releasing its 2021 interim results for the period ending June 30, the company’s Q2 revenues stood at $40m, an increase...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Affective Computing Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Global “Affective Computing Market” Report mainly includes sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast and marketing of the product and the segments here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. The regions of Affective Computing market industry contain all Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Digital Foundry Explores The Potential Of 4K DLSS On A Next-Gen Switch

Yes, we know, patience for talk about the next Switch is thin, but let's park the neverending carnival around the 'Pro' that doesn't officially exist and consider the long term and a 'next-gen' Switch. With the current hardware now nearly four and a half years old, we're probably looking at some sort of notable hardware release in the next 2-3 years as a conservative guess; by that time the current system will have had a long and lucrative generation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy