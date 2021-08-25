Cancel
Financial Reports

Solvium Capital GmbH: Solvium Capital Places 100 Million Euros and Expects Record Year

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Solvium Capital has raised a record volume of 100 million Euros in investment capital in the first 8 months of the year. The plan for the full year 2021 was to moderately increase the placement volume from 65 million Euros in the previous year to 75 million Euros.

#Investment Capital#Record Year#Europe#Sicav#Swiss#Axis Intermodal#Solvium Capital Group
