Postponed due to inclement weather | Makeup on August 18. Top prospect Grayson Rodriguez was on the bump last night for the Baysox, and he was sharp. He tossed 76 pitches (48 strikes) over the course of five innings and gave up a run. The only damage Reading inflicted was two hits and a walk, including an RBI single on a pop up to right fielder Kyle Stowers. Rodriguez fanned six Fightin Phils on the night. After allowing two runs in three innings, reliever Ryan Conroy took the loss for Bowie. He’s now 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA.