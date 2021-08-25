Cancel
U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump-era 'Stay in Mexico' policy

By The Center Square
Kokomo Perspective
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday denied the Biden administration's request to stay a lower court's ruling reinstating a former President Donald Trump's "Stay in Mexico" policy. The Trump-era policy requires immigrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while they navigate the court system to legally...

