“Soarin’ Around the World” Soundtrack Will Finally Be Released on September 14th with Tokyo DisneySea 20th Anniversary Album

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-known for regularly releasing their park music to the public, the Oriental Land Company will be releasing a special album themed to Tokyo DisneySea’s 20th Anniversary “Time to Shine!” celebration on September 14th. One very special feature of this release—the elusive soundtrack to Soarin’ Around the World, known as Soaring: Fantastic Flight here in Japan, will be released for the first time as part of this commemorative album!

