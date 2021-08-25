Cancel
Psychonauts 2 how to save your game

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 is a great game with a lot of collectibles and items to chase down across the game’s many levels. So, it makes sense to want to know how to save in the game so you don’t lose all the progress you have made. Reviews for Psychonauts 2 have...

Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Improve Your Aim In PC Games

Aiming is a huge part of FPS (first-person shooter) games, and learning how to aim and shoot effectively is necessary if you want to have a good time. Thankfully, you can easily improve your aim through a series of simple exercises. No matter how many legendary weapon skins you have,...
Video GamesGamespot

How To Stream Xbox Games To Your Phone

We've entered a new era for Xbox gaming, as you can now stream Xbox One games on your phone, turning your mobile device into an impressive machine capable of playing AAA games. Getting your Xbox catalog up-and-running on your iPhone or Android does require a little more work than dedicated handheld gaming devices. Not too much work, though. Once you know what to do, playing Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and the rest of the best Xbox One and Series X/S games is surprisingly seamless. Here’s what you need to know to get started.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

How to Transfer Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Save to Your PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions ahead of the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has outlined how to transfer your PlayStation 4 save of the game to the PlayStation 5. To transfer your save from the PS4 to PS5, have the game on your PS5...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Psychonauts 2 Collective Unconscious – how to access

Psychonauts 2’s Collective Unconscious is introduced to you fairly early on in the game, and it houses all of the minds that are explorable. Here, you can return to any brain you have previously visited in the game, allowing you to finish hoovering up any collectibles you may have missed.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Psychonauts 2 rare fungus location

Psychonauts 2 has a number of side quests to complete, with Lili being one of the first characters to offer a side quest. Lili is one of the returning cast members from the first game and stands alongside Raz during much of his journey. Lili’s story picks up from where...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Psychonauts 2 boss guide: How to beat the Lucktopus

Like most of the boss battles in Psychonauts 2, the Lucktopus isn’t particularly challenging. However, you may not know what to do right away. The Lucktopus is, of course, the first boss you face in the game. You’ll fight them at the end of Hollis’ world and it requires a bit of thinking on your toes. The fight is rather reminiscent of some of the first game’s boss fights, as it’s built around throwing things with telekinesis.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to return the missing books to the Librarian in Psychonauts 2

When you enter Cassie’s mind to try and recruit her help with the bees in Psychonauts 2, she’s not going to allow herself to help immediately. Instead, a Librarian form of her needs you to find two missing books from her collection. You’ll have to explore her mind to find them. This guide details how you can find those missing books.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

February 2022 is stacked for new games, but there might be some casualties

With Gamescom now mostly over, a ton of new games have been announced, and their release dates have been added to our upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PS5 games lists. Due to development delays and complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of games were delayed until 2022, and it turns out most of them are dropping in February.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Xbox Games With Gold September Games revealed

Xbox has revealed the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for September. September is almost here and we’re ready for new action, as Xbox membership users will have an opportunity to delve into exciting video game titles for free. But enough talking, let’s take a look at what the Xbox subscription service has to offer:
Video Gamesbostonnews.net

Top Free Online Game Platforms For Quick Play In 2021

Online games are quickly developing into the most engaging type of entertainment today. The free online games can give you a break or provide you an option to have fun and take a break from the most hectic day. So whether you relish standard puzzles or action, you may search for an excellent collection of free online game platforms.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Crusader Kings 3 to hit new-gen consoles and Xbox Game Pass

Crusader Kings 3, one of the best strategy games on PC right now, is coming to new-gen consoles. Announced during the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom, Crusader Kings 3 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass when it releases. When it...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Destiny 2’s new Glaive energy weapon is both a sword and a shotgun

If you’re a Destiny 2 fan, today’s showcase from Bungie may have just been your highlight of the year so far. The game’s next expansion, The Witch Queen, is crammed full of things to get excited about. For those who are weapon-obsessed, there’s a new archetype coming to Destiny 2 when The Witch Queen releases, and it’s a bit of a wild one.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Soulstice Gamescom 2021 Trailer and Gameplay

Publisher Modus Games and developer Reply Game Studios have shared the Soulstice Gamescom 2021 trailer and gameplay for the fantasy action RPG. Here’s a rundown on the game, via its Steam page:. A Next Generation Action Game – Coming 2022. Wishlist Now!. The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Myst (Oculus Rift)

Myst from Cyan Worlds was one of the first puzzle games I was ever fully enthralled by. I’ve played it countless times and even played it last year when realMyst: Masterpiece Edition was released on Switch and PC. At the time, I thought that was the best version of the game we’d ever see, especially since it was already almost three decades old. Yet here we are, about a year after the release of realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, with a brand-new fully revamped iteration in VR. Never one to shy away from another excuse to play Myst, I eagerly tried out this latest version. Immediately I knew that this was the way this game was meant to be played.
Video GamesGamespot

No More Heroes 3 - Rank 10 Boss Fight Guide

SPOILER WARNING: Be careful! No More Heroes 3 is a game filled with surprises, and sometimes boss fights don’t always go as expected. In other words, we recommend not reading the boss strategy until you’ve actually started fighting the boss to avoid spoiling some of the game’s best moments!. Not...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Dreamscaper Review

Dreamscaper is an action RPG rogue-like developed and published by Afterburn Studios. It launched for the Nintendo Switch and Steam/PC on August 5th of this year. From the start, the game establishes itself as telling an artistic and serious narrative. You play as a girl named Cassidy, and at night when she falls asleep you enter a dream world. This dream world is a pretty standard roguelike dungeon, and the goal of the game is to clear it completely. Every time you die in this dreamworld, Cassidy wakes up, and the next time you fall asleep you start at the beginning again. During the day, you use items you collect in the dream world to upgrade your character and unlock various equipment for your next dream run. The gameplay and setup here are very standard rogue-like. If you have ever played one, such as Hades, then this will feel very familiar.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Gamescom 2021 – New info for Splitgate

Announced on the gamescom cuvée 2021, free to play split gate by 1047 games, an independent studio, gave us new information as the beta draws to a close shortly after an incredible hit with gamers with over 10 million downloads. The game is also available on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X / S.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Are CS:GO games too long?

For roughly two decades Counter-Strike has been a game of 30 rounds – it is as much a part of the identity of the series as de_dust2. Changing that would be like making football games shorter – so why does the debate surrounding the game’s supposedly overindulgent length resurface every year?

