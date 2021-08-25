Antioch City Council Agrees to Work on Policy for Employees Be Vaccinated or Face Weekly Testing
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council provided direction to city staff to work on policy for staff to get vaccinated. The policy will include employees, contractors and volunteers and will include a start date and end date while mimicking the policy by the City of Walnut Creek. The item came before the council after Mayor Lamar Thorpe held a press conference last week proposing staff be vaccinated.eastcountytoday.net
Comments / 2