Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antioch, CA

Antioch City Council Agrees to Work on Policy for Employees Be Vaccinated or Face Weekly Testing

eastcountytoday.net
 4 days ago

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council provided direction to city staff to work on policy for staff to get vaccinated. The policy will include employees, contractors and volunteers and will include a start date and end date while mimicking the policy by the City of Walnut Creek. The item came before the council after Mayor Lamar Thorpe held a press conference last week proposing staff be vaccinated.

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Health
Antioch, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
Antioch, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Volunteers#Medical Malpractice#The Antioch City Council#Icu#East Contra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy