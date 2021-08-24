Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak Bingo is looking for part-time register

New York (CNN Business) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," Sony, the company behind the two shows, announced Tuesday. The news comes after a turbulent past month for "Jeopardy!" in which Richards was first named its new host and then stepped down about a week later amid controversies which began over his having been named in multiple discrimination lawsuits. The Ringer also had surfaced derogatory comments he made on a podcast, for which he then apologized.