Kodiak, AK

Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak Bingo is looking for part-time register

Kodiak Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak Bingo is looking for part-time register worker Friday and Saturday nights. Must be willing to fill in as needed. Cash handling, good customer service. required. Must be 21 or older to apply. Legible handwriting and good communication skills a must. Must be able to calculate accurate figures in short order and under public pressure. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Native Preference. Applications available at: Sun'aq.

