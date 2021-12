Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed on RHUGT. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed as they filmed season 1 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” In fact, they had tense conversations about their friendship. As they had issues with the other women both questioned if the other truly had their back during the contentious moments. Interestingly enough, Kenya’s biggest blowup on the show so far has been with Ramona Singer. The “Real Housewives of New York” star has rubbed Kenya the wrong way multiple times. But things came to a head during Kenya’s yacht event. After the ladies have drinks, a conversation goes left between Kenya and Ramona.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO