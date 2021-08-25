Cancel
Tesla's Mission Statement Will Change

torquenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is now expanding in its product development and I think this expansion will continue. Tesla is expanding on their mission and I think in the future, we will see Elon Musk state a new Tesla mission. Tesla's current mission is:. "To accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy" I...

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
On June 21, the morning of the final day of the International Beauty Show, an “unauthorized vehicle” joined the system’s fleet of Tesla taxis underground, emails between the Loop’s operations manager and a Clark County official show. The emails were obtained by TechCrunch under public records laws. The emails provide...
SpaceX flies again; Tesla improves A.I.; Elon Musk gets a spirited defense. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #262 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week!. Last week,. subscribers learned more about the Cargo Dragon ship bringing the Inspiration4 crew on their historic journey. This...
Inquiring minds want to know, is Elon Musk Nikola Tesla, the Serbian-American electrical engineer and namesake of the electric car company that Musk leads?. No, the Tesla CEO hasn’t mentioned a blood relation to Nikola, who invented the alternating current induction motor before his death in 1943. Musk has said that Nikola is an inspiration.
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Last week, Tesla Energy Ventures, a new subsidiary of electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA), filed an application to become a retail electricity provider in the state of Texas. According to reports, the company plans to sell electricity drawn from the grid to customers and from its battery storage products. Its grid transaction software may also enable customers for its solar panels to sell excess electricity back to the grid.
Tesla wants to provide electricity to Texans. According to the Washington Post and Texas Monthly, the company filed an application with the Texas Public Utility Commission through its new subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures, on Aug. 16. Bloomberg reported that Tesla is starting the buildout of a 100-megawatt energy storage system...
Tesla’s AI Day took place on August 19th, 2021. You can find the official YouTube link here, and Lex Friedman has a good summary here. These are my observations, completely as a non-technical person. Remember, this was a recruiting event for talent in these areas: computer hardware, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, code foundations, evaluation infrastructure, and the Tesla Bot.
In theory, we are getting closer and closer to a wide release of Tesla’s beta feature-complete “Full Self Driving” package. If you’re familiar with all of the background on this, skip to the third paragraph. If not, here’s the short story: Tesla has been working for years to increase its vehicles’ autonomous driving features. From not running over cats & dogs, to being able to change lanes on an Interstate highway without playing bumper cars, to being able to navigate through parking lots solo, Tesla cars have been getting more and more capable of autonomous driving. Two years ago, CEO Elon Musk indicated that Tesla vehicles with the “Full Self Driving” (FSD) package would have “feature complete” autonomous driving abilities by the end of the year (the end of 2019). They wouldn’t yet be ready to roam the streets as robotaxis, but they’d be able to drive from door to door on their own — with human supervision. It turns out, though, that Tesla’s method at the time had some software ceilings that just weren’t going to make that practical.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently pledged to expedite the company’s ramp of its physical service centers, even as the company expands its mobile service fleet. A Tesla Model 3 Performance owner asked Elon Musk when Tesla would open more service centers in the Northeastern United States. The owner, @JeffTutorials, informed Musk that he received a wait time of three or more weeks for just an appointment with a service center. Jeff wanted to replace the front upper control arm of his Model 3 and believed it could not be done via Tesla Mobile Service.
Tesla is adding more job postings related to building its humanoid robot: Tesla Bot. One of the new postings even hints at production in Austin, Texas. When Elon Musk announced plans for Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence aimed at completing general boring tasks, it almost sounded like another one of his jokes.
There is a way to see an estimate of when you will get your Tesla CyberTruck order. Let's take a look at how to do this. The CyberTruck is Tesla's up and coming, futuristic, version of a pickup truck. It's set to begin deliveries sometime in 2022. There are three versions of it: single motor, dual-motor, and tri-motor. The single motor has a 250 mile range and a 0-60 mph of 6.5 seconds, the dual-motor has 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph of 4.5 seconds, and the tri-motor boasts a 500 mile range and a 0-60 mph of 2.9 seconds. I personally have a tri-motor CyberTruck on order.
Tesla Motors released its first vehicle in 2008. The electric vehicle and clean energy company has risen to the top of the electric vehicle industry. Tesla shouldn’t get too comfy at the top because seasoned American automaker Ford is on its heels with two new amazing EVs. Tesla and Ford’s electric vehicles are selling by the thousands despite this tumultuous time of economic uncertainty. Which company will dominate the electric future?
We have some stunning aerial footage in Tesla Austin Texas for its Giga factory. Let's take a look and see the progress since inception and what we can expect going forward. We have stunning aerial footage of Tesla Austin Texas and its Giga factory. Some even think there is a CyberTruck emblem being put on one of the walls at the Giga factory. Let's take a look at the footage and see what's going on.
