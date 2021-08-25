Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland County, NC

Faith leaders fear 'irreparable damage' to come from Kings Mountain casino

Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaith leaders in Cleveland County are still coming to terms with the Catawba Two Kings Casino being in their backyard. The temporary gambling facility opened July 1 in Kings Mountain. Nearly a dozen signatures are on a petition sent Aug. 2 to Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, who represents North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. The letter says the casino will cause “irreparable damage to both our county and the nation.”

www.gastongazette.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings Mountain, NC
Government
Kings Mountain, NC
Lifestyle
City
Faith, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Government
City
Lattimore, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Catawba, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Kings Mountain, NC
County
Cleveland County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Indian#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 3

Community Policy