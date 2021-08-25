Northwestern Wisconsin High School Teacher Arrested After Search Warrant Executed At His Home

A 30-year-old Wausau man who was already wanted in Marathon County is behind bars again after special agents discovered more than 33,000 doses of meth in his backpack. A warrant was issued in July for Jacob Ring after he failed to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge. Now, he faces charges of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering more than 50 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping in three separate cases filed last week in Marathon County Circuit Court.