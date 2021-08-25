Tammy Abraham’s Roma Debut, Multiverses, and Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has completed his $47 million move from Chelsea to Roma, signing a five year contract with the Giallorossi. The sizeable fee makes Abraham the second most expensive signing in their history behind Czech forward Patrik Schick and could increase subject to a number of clauses related to the performance both of the player himself and the club. However Roma could yet profit significantly on the player should Chelsea ever choose to activate the $94 million buyback clause they agreed with the Serie A giants, which will become active in the summer of 2023.