Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tammy Abraham’s Roma Debut, Multiverses, and Liverpool vs. Chelsea

By Ian Wright
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan is joined by Ryan Hunn and Mayowa Quadri to chat about Tammy Abraham’s move to Roma and his impressive debut (02:16), before reacting to the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer (including Doctor Strange’s tracksuit bottoms and Arsenal fandom in the multiverse) (17:07), Ralph Hasenhüttl’s waistcoat, and Graham Potter’s beard (20:17). Flowers this week go to Yves Bissouma and Erik Lamela, who were integral to Brighton’s and Sevilla’s respective wins from two (23:06), and they have a little look ahead to Liverpool hosting Chelsea this weekend (30:54).

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Hasenhüttl
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Tammy Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Multiverse#Roma Debut#Arsenal#Sevilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

Tammy Abraham joins AS Roma on five-year deal

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt. Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical, where he will now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Official: Tammy Abraham Completes AS Roma Transfer

Tammy Abraham has completed a permanent transfer to AS Roma, departing Chelsea, both clubs have confirmed. The Serie A club complete the signing of the 23-year-old, fending off competition from Atalanta, West Ham and Arsenal. Abraham leaves Chelsea, the club where he has been at since Under-8's level. The move...
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Tammy Abraham transfer: Roma acquire striker from Chelsea in $47 million deal

Tammy Abraham has completed his $47 million move from Chelsea to Roma, signing a five year contract with the Giallorossi. The sizeable fee makes Abraham the second most expensive signing in their history behind Czech forward Patrik Schick and could increase subject to a number of clauses related to the performance both of the player himself and the club. However Roma could yet profit significantly on the player should Chelsea ever choose to activate the $94 million buyback clause they agreed with the Serie A giants, which will become active in the summer of 2023.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Delighted Jose Mourinho says bringing Tammy Abraham to Roma is a 'real coup' after sealing £34m deal with Chelsea... and praises him for being 'ambitious' and making move to Italy

Jose Mourinho has saluted Tammy Abraham's 'ambition' and described his £34m move to Roma from Chelsea as a 'real coup'. Abraham touched down in Italy at the weekend to undergo his medical, and soon put pen to paper on a five-year deal at his new club. His arrival saw Mourinho...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham completes £34m move to Roma as Jose Mourinho swoops for Chelsea striker... but Marina Granovskaia says 'he can come back as one of our own' after securing a £68m buy-back clause

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt. Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical at the club, where he now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tammy Abraham pens emotional farewell to Chelsea following £34m switch to Roma as he thanks the club for making him 'who he is' and urges them to add to their trophy haul

Tammy Abraham has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea after joining Roma in a £34million deal and thanked the club that 'means so much' to him. Striker Abraham signed a five-year contract in Italy over the weekend and will work under Jose Mourinho, who saluted the switch as a 'real coup'.
Premier League90min.com

Tammy Abraham to undergo Roma medical after agreeing £34m move

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is due in Rome on Sunday for a medical after agreeing a permanent transfer to Roma. Abraham has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel, who has just completed the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku, so an exit for the academy graduate always seemed on the cards.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho delighted with Abraham winning debut

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was delighted with Tammy Abraham's debut for victory over Fiorentina. Former Chelsea striker Abraham provided two assists on his debut, while Eldor Shomurodov came off the bench and immediately created a goal for Jordan Veretout. Mourinho said after the 3-1 win: “It's not easy to leave...
Premier League90min.com

Tammy Abraham will be out to prove Thomas Tuchel wrong at Roma

For everything Thomas Tuchel has got right at Chelsea (and there's a whole lot of that), one criticism of his reign so far has to be his management of Tammy Abraham. The academy graduate bagged a club-high 18 goals in 2019/20 and led Chelsea's scoring charts at the time of Tuchel's arrival, only to be near-enough frozen out by the German, who preferred an out-of-position Kai Havertz and a misfiring Timo Werner to a hungry youngster with a proven record of Premier League goals.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Roma signing Abraham posts emotional farewell to Chelsea

New Roma signing Tammy Abraham has released an emotional message after departing Chelsea. The England striker was hoping to make the grade at the Stamford Bridge club, but struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old has now signed for Jose Mourinho's Roma, saying it is a massive honor...
SoccerSB Nation

Tammy Abraham, Tino Livramento impress on home debuts with AS Roma, Southampton

It’s going to take a minute to stop thinking about Tammy Abraham and young Valentino Livramento as just two of Chelsea’s many loan players, but even once that happens, we will still be happy for their successes with their new teams — especially as we have buy-back clauses for both (€80m and £25m, respectively). Their success is also great advertisement for the Chelsea Academy as a place where great talents are developed, nurtured, and set upon a path of greatness.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham given STANDING OVATION for superb Roma debut as former Chelsea striker assists two and gets Fiorentina keeper sent-off in 3-1 victory... as Jose Mourinho gets up-and-running again in Italy

Roma's Premier League poaching paid-off on the opening day of the Serie A season, as Tammy Abraham set-up two goals to drive Jose Mourinho's men to victory. The Portuguese coach started his £34m signing for the pair's league debut against Fiorentina, and locals were so impressed they gave the former Chelsea striker a standing ovation as he was substituted.
SoccerTribal Football

Roma schedule Sunday medical for Chelsea striker Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is flying to Italy on Sunday to have a medical before completing a £34m move to Roma. The Serie A club have been in talks with the England international's representatives and struck a deal with Chelsea over the weekend. Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Tammy Abraham can be Roma’s new talisman

Jose Mourinho is starting a new era in Rome, as he builds his team with the goal of Champions League qualification. Last week, Mourinho brought in Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham to take the coveted No. 9 shirt as Edin Dzeko moved on to Inter. The young England International makes the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tammy Abraham says presence of 'winner' Jose Mourinho played big role in convincing him to join Roma from Chelsea in £34m deal...as he reveals he has similar characteristics to coach

Tammy Abraham has revealed Jose Mourinho helped convince him to switch Chelsea for Roma and said he shared the Portuguese's burning desire to win trophies. Abraham has made an impressive start to life in the Italian capital since his £34million move, grabbing two assists in a 3-1 win over Fiorentina on his Serie A debut and helping his side coast to a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor on Thursday to seal their place in the Europa Conference League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy