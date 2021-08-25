Tammy Abraham’s Roma Debut, Multiverses, and Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Mayowa Quadri to chat about Tammy Abraham’s move to Roma and his impressive debut (02:16), before reacting to the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer (including Doctor Strange’s tracksuit bottoms and Arsenal fandom in the multiverse) (17:07), Ralph Hasenhüttl’s waistcoat, and Graham Potter’s beard (20:17). Flowers this week go to Yves Bissouma and Erik Lamela, who were integral to Brighton’s and Sevilla’s respective wins from two (23:06), and they have a little look ahead to Liverpool hosting Chelsea this weekend (30:54).www.theringer.com
