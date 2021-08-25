Cancel
Michael Sokolowski makes his Soul Pilgrimage to WTJU, August 25

Cover picture for the articleMichael Sokolowski will stop by WTJU Wednesday night, August 25, to chat about his new album, Soul Pilgrimage. The record is duo project with frequent Dave Matthews collaborator, Tim Reynolds. Living Time airs Wednesdays from 9-11 pm at 91.1 FM, and streaming at wtju.net.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Michael Sokolowski
Person
Tim Reynolds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Theater & DanceBBC

Jamaican soul of reggae Lee 'Scratch' Perry dies aged 85

The legendary Jamaican singer and music producer Lee "Scratch" Perry has died at the age of 85. He died in hospital in Lucea, north-west Jamaica, local media reported. Perry is known for his pioneering experiments in dub, which revolutionised not only reggae, but also hip hop, dance and other genres.
MusicNPR

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Visionary Reggae Producer, Dies At 85

In an industry filled with boundary-breaking visionaries and spectacularly accomplished eccentrics, Lee "Scratch" Perry stood out. The legendary producer of reggae and dub music has died at the age of 85. No cause of death was given; Jamaican media reported that Perry died in a hospital in Lucea, in the northwestern part of the country. His passing today was confirmed in a series of tweets from from Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Reggae Roots

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. By 1971 reggae music had been percolating for years in Jamaica and other places but not much in America. With some notable exceptions like Desmond Dekker’s hit “Israelites” in 1968, folks in the US were not exposed to this kind of music.
Musicmixmag.net

Dub pioneer Lee "Scratch" Perry has died

Dub and reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry has died aged 85. The Jamaica Observer shared the news that he passed away at the Noel Holmes Hospital in the coastal town of Lucea early this morning. Famed for his work with reggae stars such as Bob Marley and The Wailers, Scratch...
Posted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Soul Man: Rolle makes his mark singing, acting

VALDOSTA — “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages … put your hands together for Valdosta’s very own, J.J. Rolle,” emcee Wes James called out at the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. John Jeffery “J.J.” Rolle, longtime entertainer and one of three judges at the contest held last week,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Michael Reese Captures The Soul Of Music In His Artwork For This Year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival

Atlanta Jazz Festival, the country’s largest free jazz festival, takes place this Labor Day Weekend on Sunday and Monday in Piedmont Park. Mayor Maynard Jackson founded the event 43 years ago, to promote the art form that originated here in the South. Michael Reese’s photograph “Theories of the Lowest End” was named the Official Artwork of the 43rd festival. Reese joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Camille Russell-Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, which sponsors the event.
Musicwtju.net

Pancho Vladigerov Orchestral Songs deserve better

This installment of Capriccio reissues presents orchestral songs by Pancho Vladigerov. Vladigerov has become the leading figure in Bulgarian classical music. He blended classical forms and techniques with Bulgarian folk music. And in the process, created some truly exciting music. Although I’ve enjoyed the other volumes immensely, I felt a...
Musicwtju.net

Alban Beikircher excites with Wolf-Ferrari Violin Concerto

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari is best remembered for his comic operas. But he was also a talented instrumental composer. And he used his melodic gifts quite effectively. This release features one of his instrumental “hits” and two more that should be. In the early 20th Century, Wolf-Ferrari was known for his comic...
MusicSynthtopia

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Dead at 85

Pioneering Jamaican producer Lee “Scratch” Perry has died at the age of 85. Lee “Scratch” Perry (1936 – 2021) brought a unique dub production style, emphasizing delay and other studio effects, to his work as a solo artist and in productions and remixes for Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Congos, Beastie Boys, The Clash, The Orb and others.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Influential Jamaican Producer and Singer Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies at 85

Pioneering reggae and dub vocalist and producer Lee “Scratch” Perry died on August 29, 2021 in Jamaica. Rainford Hugh Perry, better known as Lee “Scratch” Perry, was born March 20, 1936 in Kendal, Jamaica. Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of Jamaica’s most famous producers, who collaborated extensively with his friend...
Public Health940wfaw.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called "This Has Gotta Stop." On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Texas Statekmuw.org

August Feature/Herb Ellis + Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter, Texas & A KC/Chi-Town Soul Jazz Showdown

Night Train continues the August feature celebrating the centennial birthday of guitarist Herb Ellis – in hour one with Billie Holiday, as a leader, and as part of the Oscar Peterson Trio, and in an Oscar Peterson special in hour two. There’s also music from Bobby Watson, Brad Mehldau and Terje Rypdal, all born on this date, and the latest from the Mark Masters Ensemble, marimba player Jenny Klukken, singer Rebecca Kilgore, and the Philly-based Brazilian group Ensemble Novo.
Beauty & Fashionwtju.net

Peter Cigleris performs Ruth Gipps chamber works

This release features a well-balanced program of clarinet chamber works by Ruth Gipps. It includes a solo work, some pieces for clarinet and piano, a clarinet quintet, and a major work for clarinet, oboe, and string quartet. If you’re not familiar with Ruth Gipps, here’s a brief introduction. She was...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Was Michael Nader Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Michael Nader, beloved actor known for the original "Dynasty" TV show, died from cancer on August 23, his family confirmed in a statement. Nader was 76 at the time of his death. "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful...
MusicVulture

Ringo Starr, Elton John, and More Remember Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

Few drummers have had a bigger impact on rock music than Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ man behind the kit for over 50 years. Look no further than the immediate outpouring of tributes upon news of his August 24 death, from the Stones’ classic-rock peers to the generations of musicians, and drummers in particular, who followed in Watts’s footsteps. “#God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted. In a video message, Starr’s fellow Beatle Paul McCartney remembered Watts as “a rock, and a fantastic drummer.” Singer-songwriter Elton John tweeted, “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” And announcing Watts’s death at 80, after recovering from a medical procedure, the musician’s publicist declared him “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” in a statement.

