Michael Sokolowski makes his Soul Pilgrimage to WTJU, August 25

Few drummers have had a bigger impact on rock music than Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ man behind the kit for over 50 years. Look no further than the immediate outpouring of tributes upon news of his August 24 death, from the Stones’ classic-rock peers to the generations of musicians, and drummers in particular, who followed in Watts’s footsteps. “#God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted. In a video message, Starr’s fellow Beatle Paul McCartney remembered Watts as “a rock, and a fantastic drummer.” Singer-songwriter Elton John tweeted, “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” And announcing Watts’s death at 80, after recovering from a medical procedure, the musician’s publicist declared him “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” in a statement.