Northwestern Wisconsin High School Teacher Arrested After Search Warrant Executed At His Home

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with a June indictment alleging that they conspired to ship methamphetamine through the U.S. mail to a mail carrier they allegedly bribed to re-route the packages to conspirators. Charged are: Robert DuBois Miller III, 30, of Bowie Isaiah David Hamilton, 24, of Upper Marlboro Raynard Jordan Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro Walter Ellis Minor III, 30, of Lanham The indictment was returned June 23 and unsealed with their arrests. Between August 2019 and February 2020, Miller, Hamilton and Johnson were allegedly part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Between October 2019 and January 2020, Miller allegedly mailed...