Northwestern Wisconsin High School Teacher Arrested After Search Warrant Executed At His Home

By Kelly Meyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHBL) – A northwest Wisconsin teacher is facing multiple felony charges related to child pornography and exploitation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released details on the arrest of Ladysmith High School teacher McKenzie Johnson. After an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a search warrant was executed at Johnson’s home and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

