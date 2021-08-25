Cancel
Super Simple: Drinking Enough Water Could Prevent Heart Failure

By European Society of Cardiology
Cover picture for the articleStaying well hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of developing heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2021.1. “Our study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure,” said study author Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, US. “The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little.”

