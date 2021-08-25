August 25: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1931, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Health Commissioner [Shirley] Wynne and school authorities will decide next week if the opening of schools Sept. 14 will be delayed a week or more. Dr. Wynne said: ‘The opening date is three weeks away and the number of cases [of polio] being reported is declining, but we are not in a position to say anything definitely. It will depend entirely upon whether the decline in the prevalence of the disease is enough in that length of time to ensure a degree of safety in opening the schools.’ Regardless of whether the schools are opened on time, Dr. Campbell, acting superintendent of schools, said pupils who do not come regularly the first few weeks will not be penalized, although their absence will be checked through the regular channels. Additional physicians will be added to Dr. Wynne’s staff so that he will be able to place one in every school building at the opening.”