Vandalia, IL

Darcey Danielle DePaolo, 25, of Effingham

By Editor
Leader-Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarcey Danielle DePaolo, 25, of Effingham, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home in Effingham. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., that Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Vandalia Little Community Garden, Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

www.leaderunion.com

