Princeton High School News

Please remember the young men and women that walk on the field or on the court are kids. They don’t always make the right choice, but neither do we. Same can be said of our coaches and every coach across the nation, be it volunteers or official coaches…they don’t always make the right decision (in our mind), but again, neither do we. Let’s show up and support these kids and their coaches. They have poured their hearts into the games they love and have no doubt sweated and endured pain we have no idea about, all in hopes to make it onto the field and play. Let’s recognize them when they do good. Let’s pick them up when they make a mistake. Let’s, simply, support them.