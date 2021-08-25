Cancel
Princeton High School News

 4 days ago

Greetings Princeton High School Learning Community,. I hope this letter finds you healthy and happy, and that the summer has afforded you some time for relaxation, recreation, and reflection. Time certainly has flown as administrators, teachers, staff and PHS student and family leadership have worked hard these past weeks to prepare for our return to full-day in-person learning. Along with the other schools in the district, Princeton High School will have its first day on Thursday, September 9th. The first period of the day starts at 8:20 am.

