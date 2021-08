Carlos and Maria Garcia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. The couple met in April 1971 and were married four months later. They have one daughter, three sons, 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Carlos spent 23 years in the U.S. Air Force with Maria by his side the whole time. They first arrived in the Interior in 1987 on a military move. They retired in 1999 and have made Alaska their permanent home. On Aug. 14 their daughter, Monica, and sons Carlos, Daniel and David hosted a barbecue for them along with other members of their family and friends. They wish to thank all who have wished them well.