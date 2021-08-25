Cancel
German show traces Nazi-era artists’ success after the war

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A new show examining how some of the Nazis’ favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. “Divinely Gifted. National Socialism’s favored artists in the Federal Republic” opens Friday at the German Historical Museum....

Joseph Goebbels
Adolf Hitler
#Art Museum#German Art#German People#Art World#Ap#Nazis#Jewish#The National Socialists#Gerling#Baltic#Deutsche Post
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
World War II
Europeallthatsinteresting.com

Go Inside The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s Massive Command Center On The Eastern Front

Located deep in the Masurian woods of what was once East Prussia, the Wolf’s Lair housed Hitler and 2,000 of his cronies from 1941 until its destruction in 1945. Deep in the woods of Kętrzyn, Poland, lies the crumbling remains of Adolf Hitler’s secret outpost, the Wolf’s Lair. Built in 1941, the covert complex included 50 bunkers and 70 barracks with two airfields and a railway station nearby.
ScienceObserver

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
Books & LiteratureForward

In World War II Berlin, a little-known story of German resistance

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler. Since childhood, Rebecca Donner had known that she was heir to an important – and little-known — story of World War II resistance. Her Milwaukee-born great-great-aunt, Mildred Harnack, in concert with her German husband, Arvid Harnack, led a circle of anti-Nazi resisters in Berlin. From the early 1930s through the war years, their activities escalated from discussions to leafletting, facilitating the escape of Jews, plotting sabotage and, eventually, espionage. In the end, the decryption of a Soviet message about the group – whom the Nazis dubbed the “Red Orchestra” — led to Mildred Harnack’s arrest, torture and 1943 execution. Donner, a two-time novelist and a 2018-19 fellow at the Leon Levy Center for Biography at the City University of New York, tells the story in her new nonfiction narrative, “All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days.” The title is lifted from Harnack’s prison translation of a Goethe poem.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Eichmann Was Turned in by Anti-Nazi Geologist, German Paper Reveals

Sixty years after infamous Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was captured by Mossad agents and brought to Israel for trial, a German media outlet has revealed, for the first time, the identity of the person believed to have turned Eichmann in. The German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung ran a feature article...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

How the ‘art of the insane’ inspired the surrealists – and was twisted by the Nazis

On a winter’s day in 1898, a stocky young man with a handlebar moustache was hurrying along the banks of a canal in Hamburg, north Germany. Franz Karl Bühler was in a panic, fleeing a gang of mysterious agents who had been tormenting him for months. There was only one way to escape, he thought. He must swim for it. So he plunged into the dark water, close to freezing at this time of year, and struck out for the far side. When he was hauled on to the bank, soaked and shivering, it became clear to passersby that there was something odd about the man. There was no sign of his pursuers. He was confused, perhaps insane. So he was taken to the nearby Friedrichsberg “madhouse”, as it was known then, and taken inside. He would remain in the dubious care of the German psychiatric system for the next 42 years, one of hundreds of thousands of patients who lived near-invisible lives behind the asylum walls.
Visual ArtPosted by
AFP

'Cancel culture' show in Warsaw stirs controversy

Jewish groups have issued an open letter voicing criticism of an exhibition opening in Warsaw on Friday that includes works by the Swedish artist Dan Park, who has been convicted for hate speech. The letter said it was "astonishing and sad" that Park should be featured in an exhibition.
MuseumsNews Channel Nebraska

Dozens of Nazi-looted artworks are exhibiting in New York

Dozens of artworks once stolen from Jewish collectors by the Nazis in the 1930s and '40s will be exhibited in New York starting on Friday. Taken before and during World War II, the paintings being displayed at Manhattan's Jewish Museum include works by European greats Pablo Picasso, Camille Pissarro and Paul Cézanne.
ScienceScience Now

Archaeologists unearth Nazi-era massacre in Poland’s ‘Death Valley’

During World War II, Irena Szydłowska was a courier for the Polish Home Army, an underground force that fiercely resisted Nazi occupiers. On 14 January 1945, records show, she was arrested by the Gestapo. Days later, with defeat looming for Germany and Soviet forces on the horizon, she and hundreds of other Home Army fighters were taken from prison and marched into the forests of northern Poland. Szydłowska, 26, left behind a 4-year-old son.
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

‘These are the traces of this tumult’: The precious artworks looted by the Nazis

In 1940, Jewish art dealer Paul Rosenberg fled Nazi-occupied Paris for America. Before he departed, he stored his most valuable paintings in a bank vault in Libourne, France. His art collection, which included Henri Matisse paintings, was seized by the Nazis. They took the paintings and stored them at the Jeu de Paume in Paris, a Nazi storage depot. Then, they broke into Rosenberg’s Paris art gallery and turned it into the Study of the Jewish Question – only to host anti-Semitic exhibitions.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Restoration of Vermeer Painting in Germany Reveals Hidden Image of Cupid

Two years ago, the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden in Germany launched a major restoration to make visible a Cupid buried beneath layers of paint in Johannes Vermeer’s Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window (ca. 1657). The museum has since removed the overpainting from the famed work, which now shows an image of Cupid hanging on the wall behind the forlorn young woman. Scholars believe that the newly revealed picture is meant to indicate that the woman is reading a love letter. Now, the public will get a chance to test that theory. The restored canvas will be on view to the...
Visual ArtKTAL

Amsterdam to return Kandinsky work to pre-war owners’ heirs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam says it will return a valuable painting by Wassily Kandinsky to the heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned it, ending years of legal wrangling over the work that was sold at auction in 1940. “This is a historic injustice that is being...
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Library Column: World War II Adult Nonfiction

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features New Adult Nonfiction centered around World War II. Author David A. Price tells the mesmerizing story of the great minds behind Colossus and chronicles the remarkable feats of engineering that...
Brooklyn, NYthelakewoodscoop.com

Jewish Artifacts Stolen by the Nazis in Holocaust Seized in Brooklyn | Ron Benvenisti

Seventeen artifacts including funeral scrolls, communal records and other manuscripts, from Jewish communities in Romania, Hungary, Ukraine and Slovakia were found at a Brooklyn auction house that was selling them, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. The auction house, Kestenbaum and Company, has been cooperating with authorities, according to the affidavit.
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Louis Mountbatten assassinated

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1859, the first successful oil well in the United States was drilled near Titusville, Pa. In 1883, the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurred on Krakatoa, a small, uninhabited island west of Sumatra in Indonesia. In 1928, the...
ChemistryArs Technica

New evidence shows this uranium cube is likely relic of Nazi A-bomb program

For decades, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has been home to an unusual artifact from World War II: a small cube of solid uranium metal, measuring about two inches on each side and weighing just under 2.5 kilograms. Lab lore holds that the cube was confiscated from Nazi Germany's failed nuclear reactor experiments in the 1940s, but that has never been experimentally verified.

