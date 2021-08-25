IBM's launches Telum processor to detect fraud in real time
IBM has launched Telum chip, an IBM processor that can perform deep learning predictions on enterprise workloads in real time to address fraud. The processor features on-chip acceleration for artificial intelligence inferencing, or the process of making predictions on data, while transaction are taking place. It’s designed to power a new generation of mainframes used to run banking, finance, trading, and insurance workloads, plus customer interactions, the company said.thepaypers.com
