Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IBM's launches Telum processor to detect fraud in real time

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM has launched Telum chip, an IBM processor that can perform deep learning predictions on enterprise workloads in real time to address fraud. The processor features on-chip acceleration for artificial intelligence inferencing, or the process of making predictions on data, while transaction are taking place. It’s designed to power a new generation of mainframes used to run banking, finance, trading, and insurance workloads, plus customer interactions, the company said.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud Detection#Insurance#Address Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Economythefastmode.com

BT Launches New Managed Security Service with CrowdStrike, Palo Alto and IBM

BT’s Enterprise unit has launched its new Managed Security Service, to help UK businesses and the public sector better protect themselves from the escalating number and sophistication of cyber threats. BT is stepping up its commitment to protect UK firms by extending its market-leading cyber security expertise. BT’s team of...
Internetmartechseries.com

DoubleVerify and MoPub Launch Expanded Partnership, Bringing DV’s Comprehensive Fraud Protection Capabilities to MoPub Marketplace

DV will provide sophisticated in-app fraud protection to combat invalid traffic across MoPub’s exchange, supporting quality and performance for mobile publishers and advertisers. DoubleVerify , a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced an expanded partnership with MoPub, a Twitter company, which provides monetization solutions for...
Cell PhonesSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Android improving how ratings work in Play Store, Kong Konnect available on Red Hat OpenShift, IBM unveils processor for deep learning inference

Android started a multi-quarter program of improvements to make ratings more personalized and indicative of the experience each individual user can expect, and to make them easier to navigate and use for developers. In November 2021, users on phones will start to see ratings specific to their registered country. Also,...
Cell Phonesthewestsidegazette.com

Samsung Galaxy A52s With New Processor Set To Be Launched In August

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean tech giant company Samsung has been preparing to launch a new mid-range smartphone, “Galaxy A52,” and recent developments suggest that the phone might be rolled out to the public soon. The upcoming smartphone Galaxy A52s, an update to the Galaxy A52 5G phone launched...
SoftwareBeta News

IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI

IBM is releasing details of its new Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning to enterprise workloads and help address fraud in real-time. Telum is IBM's first processor to contain on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three years in development, the breakthrough of this new on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.
SoftwareZDNet

IBM introduces Telum chips aimed at AI inferencing workloads like fraud detection

Big Blue has unveiled Telum, its first chip with AI inferencing acceleration that will allow it to conduct tasks such as fraud detection while a transaction is occurring. "The chip contains 8 processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency, optimised for the demands of heterogenous enterprise-class workloads," IBM said.
SoftwareZDNet

IBM launches new SASE service to bolster zero-trust enterprise security

IBM has announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution designed to encourage the zero-trust security approach in the enterprise. On Wednesday, the tech giant said that the new service, IBM Security Services for SASE, will leverage technology provided through a partnership with cybersecurity firm Zscaler, announced in May.
SoftwareeWeek

IBM’s Daniel Hernandez on AI and Data Fabric

I spoke with Daniel Hernandez, General Manager, Data and AI at IBM, about how data fabric enables a cohesive data strategy to better enable artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence offers enormous competitive advantage, yet many companies struggle with deploying it. Why it is so hard for companies?. If I company wants...
SoftwareTechRepublic

IBM's new Telum Processor is the company's first with an on-chip AI accelerator

The microprocessor contains 8 processor cores and is designed to process sensitive data in hybrid cloud deployments, according to the company. The new Telum Processor will be the central processor chip for the next generation IBM Z and LinuxONE systems, the company announced Monday. The processor has a dedicated on-chip accelerator for AI inference and the design improves performance, security and availability. The company announced the news at the Hot Chip conference.
Businessthepaypers.com

Selecta Group partners with Fiserv to launch digital payments across Europe

Selecta Group, a Switzerland-based self-service retailer, partners with US-based fintech company Fiserv to incorporate digital payments. Selecta Group, an European self-service retailer offering coffee and convenience food solutions in the workplace and in public spaces, is partnering with Fiserv, a provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to implement digital payments across its points of sale. Roll out of the Fiserv payment platform began in summer 2021 across Selecta’s European markets.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

C4 launches real-time ad bidding on All 4

Channel 4 has confirmed the launch of All 4 Private Marketplace, a new advertising initiative that enables brands to buy digital advertising space around All 4’s 14,500 hours of content via private programmatic auction. Channel 4 says it is the first UK broadcaster to make its inventory available through automated...
Economythepaypers.com

Fintech startup Khatabook raises USD 100 mln at USD 600 mln valuation

India-based fintech startup Khatabook has closed a USD 100 million Series C funding round led by US-based Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV). The recent funding is taking the startup’s market valuation to USD 600 million. Khatabook will focus on financial services disbursement through its software ecosystem, catering to 10 million monthly active MSMEs.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration (a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing) has launched the Croquet Collaboration Platform allowing developers worldwide to create multi-user apps with real-time capabilities never before possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy