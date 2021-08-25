Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SUNRATE, Trustana to provide settlement services in APAC

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has partnered with B2B trade platform Trustana to provide settlement services for Asia Pacific’s food trade industry. With the agri-food sector contributing USD 717 billion to economies across Southeast Asia, there reportedly is a massive opportunity for businesses and fintechs around the world to tap into the industry. This explosive growth, coupled with developments in the B2B trade space, has enabled both companies to come together to deliver a solution for Trustana’s customers. With SUNRATE’s payment services, Trustana will be able to offer their global clientele access to a safe and convenient settlement gateway.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apac#Southeast Asia#Sunrate#Asia Pacific#Asian#Fx#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Biometrics Firm Fingerprint Cards AB and Seshaasai, a Smart Card Producer, to Provide Contactless Payment Cards in India, APAC

Biometrics firm, Fingerprint Cards AB, and Seshaasai, an established smart card manufacturer in India with a strong APAC presence, have entered into an agreement “to develop, launch, market, and sell” contactless biometric payment cards in India and the wider APAC region, according to a release. The card will feature Fingerprints’...
Businessthepaypers.com

Bluefin and Synder announce partnership for PayConex and QuickBooks services

Bluefin, an UK-based information technology company, and US-based accounting solutions platfom Synder have partnered to integrate the Quickbooks service in Bluefins PayConex gateway. The product helps to automate bookkeeping processes and sync multi-channel sales in one single ecosystem for businesses selling online. A detailed sync process provides an opportunity to...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Indonesia's Ringan partners with OneConnect to offer digital lending solutions

Inonesia-based P2P lending app Ringan has deployed a suite of digital lending solutions built by OneConnect, a technology-as-a-service platform provider. The digital solutions automate Ringan’s loan process from loan origination, loan management and application, to debt collection, risk assessment, analytics, and reporting. Indonesians can apply for unsecured loans of up to almost USD 1.400 with a few clicks on their mobile phones.
Economythepaypers.com

Open Banking in Brazil: empower consumers, improve competitiveness

What’s the state of Open Banking in Brazil? Gustavo Bresler, Strategy Manager of Quanto, answers this and shares how consumers feel about Open Banking in the following article. Open Banking in Brazil has begun, a big step forward for Brazilian Central Bank’s agenda to foster competition in a market that...
Businessthepaypers.com

Kyriba, Openpay offer smarter payments experience for US clients

US-based cloud-based finance solutions provider Kyriba and Australia-based BNPL provider Openpay have signed a strategic partnership to introduce Openpay's OpyPro SaaS solution for B2B payments to Kyriba clients. The Kyriba partnership is Openpay's first expansion into the US. Based on initial client response to the new partnership, Kyriba and Openpay...
Marketsthepaypers.com

SaaS platform Elopage raises USD 38 mln in initial funding

Germany-based SaaS platform and payments provider elopage has announced the completion of its funding round of USD 38 million. The Series A round, which is the SaaS company’s first-ever funding round, is backed by tech investors including lead investor Target Global as well as France-based Partech Ventures and US-based Avid Ventures.
Businessthepaypers.com

National Bank of Canada invests USD 103 mln in Flinks

National Bank of Canada has invested USD 103 million in Flinks, including USD 30 million in growth capital towards acceleration of the Canada-based fintech's expansion activities in North America. The investment follows a successful launch by Flinks in the United States. This investment will also allow Flinks to continue its...
Technologythepaypers.com

Google Pay to let Indian users open fixed deposits on its platform

Google Pay has announced it will be working on offering fixed deposits (FDs) on its platform with the help of a India-based fintech startup Setu. Setu is an application programming interface (API) infrastructure startup, which offers APIs across bill payments, savings, credit, and payments. Initially, the digital payment platform will offer FDs of small finance banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, are also in the pipeline, said a report by Mint. For this, users will have to complete an Aadhaar-based KYC (Know Your Customer) through a one-time password (OTP).
Technologythepaypers.com

Payment authentication: 3-D Secure demystified

Why is 3-D Secure considered essential to fighting CNP fraud in the EU and elsewhere, but has only recently started gaining traction in North America after being struck in neutral for years? Reed Taussig, the CEO of Outseer, addresses this question. What the 3DS is going on? While the 3-D...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Adyen & Shiji Partner to Streamline Hospitality Payments

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, August 25, 2021 - Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced the launch of its integration with Shiji Payment Solutions, providing hospitality businesses the ability to utilize the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a leader in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.
Economythepaypers.com

How can Local Payment Methods meet global merchants' needs

Frank Breuss and Philipp Nieland, the minds behind Nikulipe, reveal how the company’s new solution enables consumers to make cross-border payments while helping global merchants access new markets. Nikulipe is a relatively young player on the market. Can you elaborate on what problem you aim to solve in the payments...
Economythepaypers.com

Paymode-X expands AP Automation to easily pay overseas vendors

Fintech Bottomline has introduced expanded global payments functionality for its payments network Paymode-X, according to IBS Intelligence. The expansion of International Payments provides a way for businesses to pay overseas vendors. Paymode-X can be used by clients to capture, manage, and route all payment types – B2B, B2C, domestic, and international. Processing all payments securely within a single solution allows for highly- automated and efficient payments regardless of location, payment type, or payee.
Marketsthepaypers.com

CryptoXpress updates its crypto and banking digital service for consumers

CryptoXpress, a company providing digital solution for next-generation crypto and banking services, has announced an update on its launch plans. Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers a mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress enables users to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits, according to the official press release. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Surgical Suction Pumps Market - Which Companies to Register Huge Gains, Key Players -Medtronic Anand Medicaids

The Surgical Suction Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Surgical Suction Pumps Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
Technologythepaypers.com

GM Sectec selects Web Shield for merchant underwriters in Latin America

GM Sectec has teamed up with Web Shield, a regtech provider in the merchant acquiring space, to bring Web Shield underwriting and monitoring solutions to the Latin American market. Web Shield's software-as-a-service solutions are built to support underwriting and compliance teams with automated checks like intelligent content violation scans, online...
Businessthedallasnews.net

At 10.2% CAGR, Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Automotive Sensor Market by Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Speed Sensors, and Gas Sensors) and Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Telematics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive sensor industry was estimated at $16.40 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $37.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Economythepaypers.com

SAP Business One integrates with SISS Data Services' solution for banking security

SAP Business One has integrated with SISS Data Services’ solution to help SAP customers in Australia to automatically receive bank transaction data daily. SISS Data Services is one of Australia’s independent provider of secure, consented, bank-approved data, offering both direct data feeds from retail banks and open banking access for over 500,000 customers. Its open data platform ACSISS helps banks and fintechs get access to customer data fast.
Industrythepaypers.com

2C2P partners with IATA to provide Increased payments connectivity

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has partnered with Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P to incorporate 2C2P’s payment service into their financial gateway. The partnership will facilitate the integration of 2C2P’s payment gateway into IATA’s Financial Gateway (IFG) to give airlines increased payments reach and help to improve operational efficiency, amidst the aviation industry’s gradual recovery to pre-pandemic levels. According to a recent IATA and Tourism Economics report, global air passenger numbers are forecasted to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy