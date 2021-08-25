Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 8 Audie Omotosho

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina is closing in on kickoff when the Pirates take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open head coach Mike Houston's third season at the helm of the program. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest. We continue the countdown with No. 8 as we are 8 days out from kickoff, and wide receiver Audie Omotosho.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Countdown#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Wide Receiver#Plano East#Ecu#Smu#Ucf#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
Socceruscannenbergmedia.com

USC opens season with loss to Pepperdine

The USC women’s soccer team opened its season Thursday with high hopes due to its deep roster and despite a 2-0 loss to Pepperdine, head coach Keidane McAlpine remains optimistic about his team’s season. McAlpine acknowledged Pepperdine’s ability but pointed out many positive aspects his team showed throughout the first...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance On Sunday

After some solid but unremarkable performances against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints in his first two preseason games, newly-minted Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned up the heat against the Dallas Cowboys today. Getting the start in Jacksonville’s preseason finale, Lawrence was just shy of flawless. He...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon announces starting QB for Fresno State

The Oregon Ducks have settled on a quarterback to open up the 2021 football season and their journey to winning a third straight Pac-12 championship. On Tuesday, Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal announced on Friday that senior quarterback Anthony Brown had officially won the quarterback battle and will open up the 2021 season against Fresno State in 10 days as the program's QB1. Brown battled against a trio of freshmen quarterbacks in Robby Ashford, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson.
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Countdown to Kickoff: Gruver Greyhounds ready for comeback season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - They’re ready for a comeback... “The kids are more comfortable in the system.” Said Head Coach, Lee Brandon. “They know what these coaches expect, what I expect from them. They believe in each other a little better and ultimately grown up, gotten a little stronger, little faster and more experienced.”
College Sports247Sports

Audie Omotosho poised to take big step forward in third year with ECU

The East Carolina wide receiver room looks much different than it did at the beginning of Mike Houston's tenure. There are a number of promising players with the potential to break out this season. Much of the focus has been on more well-known playmakers, like Tyler Snead and CJ Johnson. But graduate student Audie Omotosho has been quietly making his presence felt during preseason camp and is looking to take a big step forward this season. Entering his third season with the Pirates after transferring in from UCLA, Omotosho has shown the ability to make big plays in the past. But he hasn't fully hit his stride just yet. He recorded 18 catches for 198 yards last year, with solid performances against UCF (3-56) and Tulsa (7-76).
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Gardner Minshew Trade is a Positive For the Packers

Knock knock, Packer nation, it’s me, Ethan, a Vikings writer. I come bearing good news. So flip your cheese-loving cheeks over to the couch and let me tell you why the Gardner Minshew trade is a big positive for your beloved Green and Gold. Like many Vikings fans, for years...
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Who Will Upset Alabama this Season? The Answer is Texas A&M

This is an opinion article. Sorry, Steve Spurrier, the Florida Gators will not be the team to upset the Tide this season. I have said that Texas A&M will beat Alabama and win the national championship for the past six months. Now that Jimbo Fisher has announced Haynes King as the starting quarterback, I firmly believe the Aggies can take down the Tide, and here's why:
College SportsRoll 'Bama Roll

Countdown to kickoff: In ‘18, Jalen Hurts saved the SEC Championship

Things were looking bleak for Alabama late in the 2018 SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Down 28-21 with a little over 11 minutes left in the game, all-time NCAA passer rating leader Tua Tagovailoa lay crumpled on the turf following a nasty hit to his ankle. Forced into action was fan favorite Jalen Hurts, who had started 28 games at quarterback but was pulled at halftime of the 2017 national championship game, with zero points on the board, against the same team and in the same building.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Countdown to kickoff: Bakersfield Christian High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the eighth edition of Countdown to kickoff, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to Bakersfield Christian High School and checks in on an Eagles team looking to recapture their championship form from 2019. In today’s preview, Taylor speaks with head coach Darren Carr and starting...
Oregon Stateelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP MBB snags Oregon State transfer Alfred Hollins

UTEP Men’s Basketball Head Coach Joe Golding finalized his first signing class after announcing the addition of Oregon State transfer Alfred Hollins on Friday. Hollins played in 96 games during his career with the Beavers from the last four seasons (2017-2021). He will have one year of eligibility starting in the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy