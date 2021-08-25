Countdown to Kickoff: No. 8 Audie Omotosho

The East Carolina wide receiver room looks much different than it did at the beginning of Mike Houston's tenure. There are a number of promising players with the potential to break out this season. Much of the focus has been on more well-known playmakers, like Tyler Snead and CJ Johnson. But graduate student Audie Omotosho has been quietly making his presence felt during preseason camp and is looking to take a big step forward this season. Entering his third season with the Pirates after transferring in from UCLA, Omotosho has shown the ability to make big plays in the past. But he hasn't fully hit his stride just yet. He recorded 18 catches for 198 yards last year, with solid performances against UCF (3-56) and Tulsa (7-76).