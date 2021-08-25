Man charged after dumping New York woman’s body in Ridgefield Park
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Aquellio Parker, Springfield Gardens, New York on charges related to disturbing, moving, and concealing human remains. The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton, and the Ridgefield Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Joseph Rella.
