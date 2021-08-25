Cancel
Ridgefield Park, NJ

Man charged after dumping New York woman’s body in Ridgefield Park

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Aquellio Parker, Springfield Gardens, New York on charges related to disturbing, moving, and concealing human remains. The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton, and the Ridgefield Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Joseph Rella.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

