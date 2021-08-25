Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mexico, IN

U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump-era 'Stay in Mexico' policy

By The Center Square
Elkhart Truth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday denied the Biden administration's request to stay a lower court's ruling reinstating a former President Donald Trump's "Stay in Mexico" policy. The Trump-era policy requires immigrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while they navigate the court system to legally...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Mexico, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Lower Court#Court System#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...
Congress & CourtsNew Haven Register

The Conservative Supreme Court Has Just Gotten Started

On August 3rd, with the Delta variant surging, President Joe Biden’s administration issued a new 60-day moratorium on evictions in parts of the country with high levels of coronavirus transmission. The Centers for Disease Control determined that stopping people from being kicked out of their homes was essential to protecting them and their communities from this new and more contagious Covid-19 variant.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Breyer on retirement and politics at the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer says he is struggling to decide when to retire from the Supreme Court and is taking account of a host of factors, including who will name his successor. “There are many things that go into a retirement decision,” he said. He recalled approvingly something that...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Supreme Court halts Biden administration's eviction moratorium

For millions of at-risk Americans, facing the very real possibility of losing their homes, last night's news was a genuine disaster. NBC News reported:. The Supreme Court late Thursday blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing the federal moratorium on evicting renters during the coronavirus pandemic, a defeat for the Biden administration's effort to continue the moratorium even though the court had signaled that the action lacked the proper legal basis. The current moratorium, which was imposed in early August, had been due to expire in early October. It was challenged by a group of landlords who argued that the CDC had no authority to impose such a restriction on its own.
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Supreme Court Ends CDC Eviction Ban

The Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday that the CDC’s eviction moratorium is unconstitutional leaves about 129,000 Maryland households — nearly 20% of them in Baltimore City — without state or federal eviction protections. Gov. Larry Hogan’s eviction moratorium, which protected tenants behind on rent due to the pandemic, expired Aug. 15.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Supreme Court ends CDC's pandemic eviction moratorium with no hearings, over liberal dissent

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority late Thursday allowed eviction proceedings to resume for as many as 3.5 million people, blocking a Biden administration ban on evictions in areas hard-hit by COVID-19. The court majority, in an unsigned option, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority in issuing the temporary moratorium, and "if a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it."
Congress & CourtsKTSA

Supreme Court Stops Biden’s Border Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court told the Biden Administration they must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, that requires asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided. Will forcing illegals to stay in Mexico to await their immigration hearings make a big difference to our border crisis? Lars asks GianCarlo Canaparo who is a Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy