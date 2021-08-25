Faith leaders fear 'irreparable damage' to come from Kings Mountain casino
Faith leaders in Cleveland County are still coming to terms with the Catawba Two Kings Casino being in their backyard. The temporary gambling facility opened July 1 in Kings Mountain. Nearly a dozen signatures are on a petition sent Aug. 2 to Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, who represents North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. The letter says the casino will cause “irreparable damage to both our county and the nation.”www.shelbystar.com
