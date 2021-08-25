Cancel
Worth Watching: ‘Archer,’ Remembering John Ritter and Charley Pride, The Bob Ross Legacy, Double the TV ‘Horror’

Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

The animated spy spoof Archer returns for its 12th season, the last featuring the great Jessica Walter as the formidable Malory Archer. ABC’s Superstar pays tribute to John Ritter, and a CMT Giants concert salutes country great Charley Pride. A Netflix documentary explores the unsavory world behind the late painter Bob Ross’ gentle legacy. A new season of American Horror Story promises a Double Feature of fright. A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

democratherald.com

