Worth Watching: ‘Archer,’ Remembering John Ritter and Charley Pride, The Bob Ross Legacy, Double the TV ‘Horror’

EXCLUSIVE: Keith David has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love Life‘s sophomore season in the role of the narrator. Season two of the romantic comedy anthology focuses on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and...