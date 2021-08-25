Worth Watching: ‘Archer,’ Remembering John Ritter and Charley Pride, The Bob Ross Legacy, Double the TV ‘Horror’

With showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood ready to return Dexter Morgan to our lives beginning November 7, Showtime is finally owning up to something that fans of the series have been saying since the show took a dump on itself with its painfully bad series finale. "Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn't do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle," admitted Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour. "We've always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for [star Michael C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role."