Blue Jays: It’s way too early to judge the Jose Berrios trade

Robbie Ray has transformed into an elite pitcher for the Blue Jays in 2021, and he’s been so effective he might even come away with some hardware when all is said and done. If you told most Blue Jays fans at the start of the season that Ray could be one of the leading contenders for the Cy Young award, you likely would have been laughed out of the room. It’s not that fans didn’t have faith that the southpaw could be an asset for the Jays, but top-tier starters generally don’t sign for one year and eight million as free agents.