Blue Jays: It’s way too early to judge the Jose Berrios trade
While Jose Berrios‘ Blue Jays tenure isn’t off to the greatest of starts, it’s far too early to feel any remorse about the blockbuster July trade. The Blue Jays paid a very big price to acquire the 27 year old hurler, sending two of their top prospects in Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson to Minnesota on July 30. At the time of the deal Berrios was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP over 20 starts and 121.2 innings pitched for the Twins, and unfortunately that success hasn’t followed him to his new team. Through his first five starts as a Blue Jay he’s now 1-2 with a 4.81 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP, throwing 24.1 innings.jaysjournal.com
Comments / 0