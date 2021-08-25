Cancel
Florida Blue’s Parent Acquiring Puerto Rico Blue Cross Plan In Deal Valued At $900M

By WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuideWell expects to close on the deal in the first half of 2022 by acquiring all outstanding shares of Triple-S Management common stock for $36 per share in cash. Jacksonville-based GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp., the parent company of Florida Blue, announced Tuesday it is acquiring the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan of Puerto Rico called Triple-S Management for $900 million in equity value.

