Florida Blue’s Parent Acquiring Puerto Rico Blue Cross Plan In Deal Valued At $900M
GuideWell expects to close on the deal in the first half of 2022 by acquiring all outstanding shares of Triple-S Management common stock for $36 per share in cash. Jacksonville-based GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp., the parent company of Florida Blue, announced Tuesday it is acquiring the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan of Puerto Rico called Triple-S Management for $900 million in equity value.health.wusf.usf.edu
Comments / 0