Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A Second Helping

By Retyped by Paige Meyer
ppioneer.com
 5 days ago

The August 22, 1996 issue featured recipes from Waynette Geigle. Spritz Cookies 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour 3/4 cup sugar 1/4 tsp. salt 1/4 tsp. baking powder 1 cup shortening 1 egg 1 tsp. vanilla Cream together shortening and sugar. Add egg (it should equal 1/4 cup, if not add water to make 1/4 cup). Add vanilla, salt and […]

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Helping#Sugar#Flour#Salt#Food Drink#Vanilla Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Gooey Butter Cake

If you’re looking for a simple dessert that will wow any crowd, look no further. This Gooey Butter Cake is easy to make and absolutely delicious!. additional powdered sugar for sprinkling (optional) Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with...
Recipesrecipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesrecipes.net

Apple Cobbler Crisp Recipe

For the perfect fall dessert, try this apple cobbler crisp. It’s great warm and straight out of the oven and is perfect with vanilla ice cream on top. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine 1 cup flour, sugar, and baking powder in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Set aside. In...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RecipesFox11online.com

Grandma Carol's Tuna Salad

For more information on Keeney Home Services and everything they have to offer visit keeneyhomeservices.com. Large Can Tuna (Starkist Solid White Albacore Tuna) Bring water to boil and cook noodles till tender. Chop onion and celery. Rinse with cold water and drain noodles well, it's best when noodles are cold and dry. In mixing bowl, add macaroni, celery, onion, and miracle whip. After mixing well, add in peas and tuna. Season with salt, pepper and garlic salt. Serve cold.
RecipesWNEM

Caramel Apple Poke Cake

Nothing beats the moistness of a poke cake! This flavorful Caramel Apple Poke Cake is a great cake recipe for fall, and it's a dessert recipe that everyone is sure to love.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Frozen Amaretti Souffle with Strawberries

135 ml/4 ½ fl oz. / ½ cup plus 1 tbsp. amaretto liqueur. few finely crushed amaretti biscuits/cookies, to decorate. Wrap a collar of greaseproof/wax paper around a 900 ml/1 ½ pint/scant 1 quart souffle dish or 6-8 individual ramekins to extend at least 5 cm/2 inches above the rim and secure with string. Break the amaretti biscuits/cookies into a bowl. Sprinkle over 6 tablespoons of the amaretto liqueur and leave to soak,
RecipesABC 4

Fresh Peach Cobbler

1 Stick unsalted butter (1/2 Cup) 1 and 1 /2 Cups granulated sugar (Divided) 1 Quart of sliced peaches (Drained if you use canned) 1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2) Melt the butter and pour into a 9 x13 baking dish. 3) Mix 1 cup of sugar together...
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites Recipe

Craving peanut butter cookies but too lazy to make them? We've got you covered with these peanut butter energy bites. They are similar to the creamy cookie, but take a fraction of the time to make. Plus, they only require three simple, better-for-you ingredients. Chances are all of these ingredients are sitting in your pantry waiting to be used.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy