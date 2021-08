(Hastings) -- Officials with a major philanthropic organization are throwing their support behind the proposed Regional Center for Technical Education. The Charles E. Lakin Foundation announces its support of the proposed center--a partnership between the East Mills School District, Iowa Western Community College and the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG). Last week, East Mills school officials revealed plans to locate the center inside the district's elementary facility in Hastings. Those plans are contingent upon East Mills voters approving a $22 million bond issue for renovating the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 complex, thereby bringing all of the district's students into one location. In a recent interview with KMA News, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says the center would provide students of all ages with academic and technical skills necessary to succeed in future careers. Hood says the vision is to invite area businesses within a 45-mile radius or larger to come to the table, and develop programs that would help grow their workforce.