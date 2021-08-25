MLB K Props, August 25th: Josiah Gray O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs Miami

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post published a column Thursday about how one brief pitch sequence from Nationals righty Josiah Gray, from the sixth inning of Wednesday’s win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, rekindles hope for a bright future for a franchise that recently sold off just about every useful adult on its roster in a trade-deadline teardown. That optimism might overshoot a respectable threshold of reasonableness, but it must be said that the pitch sequence itself was fairly bitchin’: Gray faced Breyvic Valera with runners on first and third following a bone-headed play at third on a grounder that should’ve ended the inning; he used a pair of sharp curves to get ahead 1–2 in the count, and then reared back and fired three straight angry heaters up in the zone, which Valera could only foul away. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat Gray snapped off another sharp curve, and Valera, lunging to get a bat on it, popped it harmlessly on the infield. Inning over, threat neutralized, workday completed. Gray gave a little shout on his way off the diamond. It was cool.