Just Good Advice If You’re Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.

There's always a number of different nuances to any community or in our case "communities". The inside jokes that set us apart at the same time hold us together. Now, they may be geographically historical or seemingly insignificant, but there is a laundry list of singular things that resonate in these communities that you need to understand so as not to be labeled "an outsider". Let me just punch out a quick list of of regional "truisms" that might make your assimilation into the area that much easier.