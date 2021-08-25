Strict Rules ‘The Real Housewives’ Have to Follow
Even if you're not a fan of reality TV, you've probably heard of the "Real Housewives" shows on the Bravo TV network. It's trailer park TV in a million-dollar setting. Trash TV at its absolute best, and the franchise is a major moneymaker for everyone involved. Currently, there are eight incarnations of the wildly popular shows: Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, New Jersey, New York, Orange County, Salt Lake City, and Potomac. The original is the Orange County show, which premiered on March 21, 2006, and it was spun off to some of the wildest shows in television history.973thedawg.com
Comments / 0